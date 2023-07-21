Tuscaloosa city leaders consider $10,000 retention bonus for current police officers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Imagine getting a big $10,000 check just to remain on the job. That’s what Tuscaloosa city leaders are considering for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a one-time retention bonus the city council is expected to vote on in about two weeks.

It’s no secret the Tuscaloosa Police Department is sorely understaffed, and the logic behind it all is to try to stop the bleeding of constant vacancies.

DeAnthony James was one of eight new recruits who graduated Thursday and will soon hit the road as a new police officer for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

“It feels great, all that hard work, getting up early in the morning, running first thing in the morning; running two or three miles,” said James.

One man who’s been there, done that, is Assistant Chief Steve Rice. It is no surprise he welcomes the possibility of receiving a $10,000 retention bonus.

“I think it will make a difference. We have two fold problem, getting recruits in and also keeping the ones we have already. We’re doing everything we can to keep them here,” said Rice.

Even with Thursday’s graduating class, the police will still be short by more than 30 officers. But, city leaders say they are working to try to solve that.

“It’s something I always wanted to do, but I wanted to wait until I was mature enough where I think I can handle the job,” said James.

Still, Officer James applauds the potential move by the city to hand out retention bonuses. The more experience retained, the better it is for all, says James.

“It is good they’re giving it out because some officers do need it a little more than others sometime.”

“It’s a good sign for the mayor and city council to recognize the quality officers we have on staff to reward their loyalty,” said Rice.

For DeAnthony James, he says that loyalty as a new recruit started today.

Assistant Chief Steve Rice says the proposed $10,000 retention bonus will go before committee next Tuesday, with the full council voting on it the following Tuesday.

