Tuscaloosa city councilman predicts passage of one-time police retention bonus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If the Tuscaloosa City Council were to meet today, chances are there would be enough votes to pass the proposed police department retention bonus.

That’s the sense from City Councilman Norm Crow of district three. The mayor has floated the idea of giving current Tuscaloosa Police Officers a $10,000 retention bonus, a one-time bonus to help stem the tide of never-ending vacancies at the police department. City leaders say the department is functioning at about 80%.

“Absolutely. I’ve heard of no opposition. I would expect it to pass seven to nothing; just like every other enhancements we’ve done for our police and fire safety,” said Crow.

The proposal goes before the city’s finance committee next Tuesday with the full council expecting to vote on it the following Tuesday.

