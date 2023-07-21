Tuscaloosa city and council leaders break ground on McWright’s Ferry Road expansion

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city and county leaders broke ground Friday on a huge road project in the northern part of town. It’s the multi-million dollar plan for McWright’s Ferry Road expansion.

The plan now is to have it completed by the fall of 2025, according to local leaders.

With the groundbreaking formality over, the work continued in moving massive amounts of dirt to make the McWright’s Ferry Road expansion a reality. Mayor Walt Maddox added perspective on how long this project has been on the drawing board.

“This project was first proposed when I was in second grade back in the late ‘70s,” said Maddox.

A concept talked and dreamed about but never got anywhere, mainly due to timing and funding, according to Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker.

“It wasn’t the right time to be able to put that group together that we could do with the road improvement commission,” said Acker.

But over time the elements came together, and so Friday, you’re staring at a $68 million investment. Tuscaloosa City Councilman Norm Crow is certain this will pay off in the very near future. Councilman Crow also lives in the area.

“This is an important project for my district but really for the county as well for public safety reasons like traffic reduction. I really think it’s going to spur even more economic growth in this part of the county,” said Crow.

The full $68 million is coming from the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission and it’ll be more than a two lane road, one with a new bridge over North River and a pedestrian bridge over the same river.

“I just think it opens up a new corridor in this city and county for long term economic growth,” said Councilman Crow.

Digging deep, grinding forward; the finish line is two years away.

Councilman Crow says the work is on schedule and is impressed by how much they’ve cleared out so far for the expansion.

