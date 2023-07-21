LawCall
Representative Givan remembers fallen Birmingham firefighter

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State lawmakers are speaking out after two Birmingham firefighters were shot while on duty.

Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at fire station nine last Wednesday. Tragically, Melton died from his injuries earlier this week.

State House Representative Juandalynn Givan knew Jordan and his family personally.

She has been in touch with Jordan’s family since the shooting first took place, even speaking to his mother after he passed. She told Representative Givan that it was the toughest decision she ever had to make, to have to let her baby go.

“He is the type of young man that any mother would be proud to call their son,” said Representative Givan

After a week filled with plenty of questions and mystery, Representative Givan hopes what we do know about the tragedy at station 9 is enough to get those with information to come forward.

“We know that his body know sits at Smith and Gaston Funeral Home. We know there are funeral arrangements being made for him and because we know these things, we want to be sure that the person responsible for this is brought to justice.”

Investigators believe this was targeted shooting, but at this time there still isn’t any suspect information. The reward for information currently rests at a total of $40,000.

$15,000 of that comes from Crimestoppers, the state contributed $10,000 earlier this week and the The U.S. Marshals announced Thursday they are offering up to $10,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

“We need your help. We want to increase the reward for the person who killed Jordan Melton.”

She says the effort to increase the reward could be critical in helping justice be served.

“I want us to recognize someone who would have laid his life on the line for me, or for your or for anyone as a first responder.”

Right now Birmingham Police are still working to track down the man or men responsible for pulling the triggers here eight days ago.

If you have any information contact either BPD or Crimestoppers. You can donate personally through Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

