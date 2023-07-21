Part of I-65 SB in Cullman Co. blocked after crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A major delay for drivers Friday morning in the Cullman area.

All lanes of I-65 SB near the 296 mile marker in Cullman County are blocked after a box truck crash.

It happened just before 5 a.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene and are investigating,

