Part of I-65 SB in Cullman Co. blocked after crash

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-65 SB near the 296 mile marker.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-65 SB near the 296 mile marker.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A major delay for drivers Friday morning in the Cullman area.

All lanes of I-65 SB near the 296 mile marker in Cullman County are blocked after a box truck crash.

It happened just before 5 a.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene and are investigating,

