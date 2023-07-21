Man arrested after police find illegal gambling operation in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has been arrested for an illegal gambling operation in Leeds, according to police.

A search warrant was conducted July 20 in the 7100 block of Elliott Lane.

Detectives found five illegal gambling machines, cash and two handguns.

Thomas Jeffery Bynum, 56, was arrested and charged with five counts of Possession of a Gambling Device and one count of Promoting Gambling.

