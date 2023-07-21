LawCall
Man, 71, charged with sex crimes in Pelham

James Matthew Miller is in the Shelby Co. Jail.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 71-year-old man was arrested after police said he traveled to Pelham believing he was meeting a 14-year-old girl.

Pelham Police say James Matthew Miller is charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, attempted human trafficking and electronic solicitation of a child. Miller is in the Shelby County Jail.

Pelham Police Detectives worked with investigators from the 17th Judicial Circuit assigned to the HSI Human Trafficking Task Force.

During the incident, a firearm was discharged by an investigator with the 17th Judicial Circuit. There were no injuries.

Authorities said with any firearm discharge in the performance of duties, the incident is being investigated by the Alabaster Police Department at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey.

