Local nine-year-old catching motocross world by storm

Carter Chambers is headed to the Loretta Lynn Motorcross Championship in August
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Think about what you were doing at nine years old. Carter Chambers is going places with his motorbike and is already one of the top riders in the nation.

His mother Miranda Poole posted a TikTok video one day with a friend racing and the comments suggested to let Carter take his turn at riding a bike. Carter did just that and would go on to place in the top five.

“He didn’t watch cartoons. He wanted to watch YouTube, and four-wheelers, and dirt bikes,” Poole said.

Carter has been riding for three years now and is preparing to compete during the first week in August in the Loretta Lynn Motocross Championship. It’s considered the world’s largest amateur motocross race.

This nine-year-old is top 42 in the nation in his class of ages seven to nine and is ready to put his airtime on full display for the entire country to see.

“I just kept riding and never gave up,” Chambers said.

