‘Little Hands Serving Hearts’ collecting school supplies for students in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re only a few weeks away from students heading back to the classroom. While you may already be checking off those school supply lists, some families are struggling to complete those lists.

Going back to school is supposed to be a time of excitement but it shouldn’t be a time where students are wondering if they’ll have enough supplies for the first day, so a local nonprofit is taking it into their own hands to make sure all students have what they need.

“No family should have to worry about their children going to school and providing the necessary supplies that they need,” said Ashley Seligson, the executive director of Little Hands Serving Hearts. “We try to lessen that burden.”

It’s all through an event called Operation Fill-a-Backpack. Little Hands Serving Hearts is collecting items so no student feels left out.

Seligson says they are collecting everything from backpacks to markers to notebooks and more. The nonprofit provides several ways you can help out:

1. Order supplies from their Amazon Wish List - https://a.co/dkz63Bt

2. Donate gently used children’s books

3. Make a tax-deductible donation and LHSH will do the shopping for you - paypal.me/LHSH

4. Sign up to help organize/sort school supplies for pick up on August 4, 2023, 3-4 pm at Alabama Hoops – 798 Montclair Road, Birmingham, AL 35213

“Back to school is a very exciting time anyway and I think there’s also a little nerves that come with that,,” said Seligson. “One way to lessen that burden is being able to be prepared and having all the tools necessary that you would need so that you feel confident so when you walk into school that you can focus on having fun and learning.”

Little Hands Serving Hearts is collecting supplies until August 1. They are organizing and sorting it all on August 4 to be handed out the following day, August 5 beginning at 9am. The event will be at Alabama Hoops located at 798 Montclair Road in Birmingham.

The Back-to-School sales tax holiday runs Friday through Sunday so you can save a bit of money whether you’re shopping for your own school supplies or donations for others.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.