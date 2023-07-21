LawCall
Helena Police help recover a woman’s life savings after she fell victim to an online scam

Helena PD work with NYPD to save scam victim's money
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Scammers nearly swindled $25,000 away from one Helena woman.

However, two Helena Policemen stepped up and found a way to ensure she kept her live savings.

Someone was impersonating law enforcement online and convinced the Helena resident that she was facing serious legal trouble and the best thing to do was mail her money to an address in Brooklyn.

Thankfully, she contacted Helena Police soon after sending the money. They then jumped into action, and used the tracking number to find the package. Officials then contacted local police, and they were able to find and secure the money before it reached the scammers.

“We’re really just doing our job. The fact that everything worked the way it did was a miracle I guess. It was nice that she was able to get what she described as her life savings back,” said Helena Police Officer Jesse Moore.

While this story had a happy ending, so many of these stories end differently. Helena Police stress that you need to remain aware, and that law enforcement won’t contact you online.

“If they call you and they are trying to solicit money or something like that, you should note that is a red flag and realize that is not law enforcement. That is not the way we operate, and be weary of who you talk to and how they present themselves,” said Helena Corporal William Givan.

Both Corporal Givan and Officer Moore stress that contacting law enforcement early can be critical in these cases.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

