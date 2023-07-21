Helena Police Department uses drone unit to keep community safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting a closer look at the technology the Helena Police Department is using to keep you safe.

This technology can take to the skies.

It’s a very unique drone with a built-in camera that has thermos, zoom, and night vision capabilities.

The drone can run automated or manually and has been used in several search and rescue instances that involved citizens who suffer from mental health issues and wondered away from their home.

Helena Police Officer Jeff Murphy said the department was able to deploy their drone unit to locate those residents and bring them back home safely.

“The drone unit has been really beneficial to the department. It allowed us to explore areas that we wouldn’t be able to get to on foot or in a vehicle,” Murphy said. “It allows pretty much unprecedent access to everywhere in the city and surrounding areas without needing an entire police force or squad to look in certain areas.”

Officer Murphy said the drone also helps bolster officer safety by allowing them to put eyes on the scene before sending their officers to engage.

