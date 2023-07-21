LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Mason

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mason, born December 2006, loves to read. He loves to play basketball and baseball. He also enjoys playing games on his tablet.

He likes to be outside riding on his scooter. He likes Doritos, Takis and Mountain Dew or Dr. Pepper, and gummy bears for snacks. He loves hot-flavored food.

Mason likes to listen to music, loves to be silly, play with Legos, and have fun!

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

