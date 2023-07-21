First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat and the threat for severe storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. It’s going to be another hot afternoon and we have a higher chance to see scattered storms that could become strong and severe later today.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

A heat advisory has been extended into today for most of central Alabama until 9 p.m. It includes Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby, Coosa, Clay, Chilton, and Talladega counties. Areas under the heat advisory will likely see highs in the mid 90s with a heat index between 105° and 110°F.

Excessive Heat Warning (WBRC)

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Greene, Hale, and Tallapoosa counties today until 9 p.m. High temperatures could climb into the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index around 110° to 112°F. Temperatures this hot can make you sick if you aren’t properly hydrated. Heat at this level can be very dangerous, so please avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We are starting out the morning very warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 70s with even lower 80s showing up in Birmingham. When you factor in the humidity, it feels a few degrees warmer. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly-to-mostly cloudy. We are watching scattered showers and storms in parts of southern Tennessee, northern Alabama, and north Georgia pushing off to the east. Some of the showers and storms could impact areas north of Interstate 20 this morning. Severe weather this morning appears unlikely, but parts of north Alabama could see heavy rainfall, lightning, and an isolated threat for flooding.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

We are also watching a complex set of storms in Oklahoma that will likely travel into the Southeast this afternoon and evening. It could give us a risk of seeing storms after 4 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk - threat level two out of five - for most of Central Alabama today. Storms today will be capable of producing 60 to 70 mph wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and very heavy rainfall. Please have ways to receive critical weather updates this evening in case storms sweep through and become severe.

Futurecast - Fri. 7:30 p.m. (WBRC)

Temperatures today are forecast to heat up into the mid 90s with westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy today. Remember that if you hear thunder or see lightning, you’ll need to go inside. Storms that develop later today could be intense.

Rain and Storms Possible Friday night into Saturday morning: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama tonight and into tomorrow morning. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur before 2 p.m.Saturday. I would plan for showers and storms overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are forecast to start out in the low-to-mid 70s. By Saturday afternoon, most of the stormy weather should push into Montgomery and south Alabama. We will be left with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky with northwest winds picking up at 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow may end up cooler as drier air begins to push into the area. I’m forecasting highs in the upper 80s with lower 90s possible in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. If you have any Saturday evening plans, we’ll likely see decreasing clouds and mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the lower 80s by 7 p.m.

Dry and Sunny Sunday: The best day to do some yard work or spend some time at the pool/lake will likely occur Sunday. With lower humidity, it should feel nice outside. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid-to-upper 60s Sunday morning. Sunday will end up mostly sunny and dry with highs approaching 90°F. It should be a nice summer day!

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Hot and Mostly Dry Next Week: It looks like we will finish July with very hot temperatures and mostly dry conditions. It looks more like a typical summertime pattern across Alabama. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 90s with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm by the middle and end of next week. Temperatures will likely trend three to five degrees above average. Humidity levels aren’t forecast to be super high, so it won’t be super muggy for the first half of the week. Humidity may increase a little by the end of the week.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Don continues to spin in the north-central Atlantic with winds up to 50 mph. It will likely slowly weaken and lose tropical characteristics over the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics - Fri - 1:30 a.m. (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 30 percent chance for this system to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. Some long-range models hint that it could develop, but it will likely struggle with dry air and some wind shear impacting it. It’ll be something to watch as we head into next week. No tropical impacts are expected across the United States over the next five-to-seven days. Hurricane season ramps up in August and September. It officially ends on November 30.

