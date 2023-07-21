LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Domestic violence advocates, law enforcement hold awareness forum in Moody

Various agencies held a forum along with the Megan Montgomery Foundation to show people in St. Clair County what resources are available for those struggling with domestic violence
Forum addresses domestic violence
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups are advocating for more education when it comes to domestic violence, sharing how to spot unhealthy behaviors and stop relationship violence before it starts.

After Susann Montgomery-Clark lost her daughter Megan back in 2019 to a violent partner, she wanted to make sure others were as educated as possible on the signs of domestic violence.

“Warning signs of what parents can do, what employers can do, how to recognize if somebody is being hurt,” Montgomery-Clark says. “We don’t ever want that to happen to a family ever again.”

The Megan Montgomery Foundation was created shortly thereafter, which spreads the word about resources available to victims of domestic violence, as well as advocates for relationship education in places like schools.

“The more we can do to get the word out about what these predators look like, what they act like, how they present themselves on a first date, the better off kids will be,” Montgomery-Clark says.

The St. Clair County Police Chief’s association hosted the forum, and agree that education is key in cutting down on domestic violence.

“If we can get this information out sooner and get them to understand the red flags and recognize it, then there’s less of a chance law enforcement will have to get involved or this person gets hurt,” says President of the St. Clair Police Chief Association Glenn Walton.

While the forum was open to the entire public, organizers believe teens are an especially crucial group to reach.

“They can look out for each other, they can help each other. When teens see something happening with their friends, they can intervene, they can help stop it, they can be a voice for somebody who doesn’t have a voice, they can speak up, and that’s really important for them to learn is how to speak up,” Montgomery-Clark says.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation raises money for grants in order to provide education programs at colleges, high schools, and more. They also share various resources available to those struggling with domestic violence. You can find out more on their website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Angela Haley-Harris Facebook post.
Angela Harris thanks friends, family for support following Carlee Russell investigation update
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Many are wondering what could be next in the Carlee Russell missing persons case.
Former U.S. Attorney gives insight into what could be next in Carlee Russell case

Latest News

Helena PD drone has been used in several search and rescues
Helena Police Department uses drone unit to keep community safe
What we're learning about firefighter Jamal Jones
An update on the Birmingham Firefighter who remains in the hospital after being shot during his shift
‘Little Hands Serving Hearts’ collecting school supplies for students in need
James Barber set to be executed
James Barber set to be executed