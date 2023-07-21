Domestic violence advocates, law enforcement hold awareness forum in Moody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups are advocating for more education when it comes to domestic violence, sharing how to spot unhealthy behaviors and stop relationship violence before it starts.

After Susann Montgomery-Clark lost her daughter Megan back in 2019 to a violent partner, she wanted to make sure others were as educated as possible on the signs of domestic violence.

“Warning signs of what parents can do, what employers can do, how to recognize if somebody is being hurt,” Montgomery-Clark says. “We don’t ever want that to happen to a family ever again.”

The Megan Montgomery Foundation was created shortly thereafter, which spreads the word about resources available to victims of domestic violence, as well as advocates for relationship education in places like schools.

“The more we can do to get the word out about what these predators look like, what they act like, how they present themselves on a first date, the better off kids will be,” Montgomery-Clark says.

The St. Clair County Police Chief’s association hosted the forum, and agree that education is key in cutting down on domestic violence.

“If we can get this information out sooner and get them to understand the red flags and recognize it, then there’s less of a chance law enforcement will have to get involved or this person gets hurt,” says President of the St. Clair Police Chief Association Glenn Walton.

While the forum was open to the entire public, organizers believe teens are an especially crucial group to reach.

“They can look out for each other, they can help each other. When teens see something happening with their friends, they can intervene, they can help stop it, they can be a voice for somebody who doesn’t have a voice, they can speak up, and that’s really important for them to learn is how to speak up,” Montgomery-Clark says.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation raises money for grants in order to provide education programs at colleges, high schools, and more. They also share various resources available to those struggling with domestic violence. You can find out more on their website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.