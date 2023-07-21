Brookwood High School band finds ways to keep the music going in spite of unrelenting heat

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We know the heat has been brutal this week in Alabama, but the show must go on for high school bands. It’s this time of year when high school bands have their annual band camp so they can get ready for the upcoming football season.

This year, Brookwood High School played it smart and took no chances. They had tents set up, portable fans, and plenty of water and Gatorade to stay hydrated throughout the hottest part of the day.

The school held its annual band camp, and all 80 members, including instrumentalists, had to concentrate every step of the way despite the sweat on the brow and clothing that seemed to become drenched by the hour. Band Director Eric Ardovino says there really wasn’t any other choice. You either practice or you don’t.

“If we don’t have our band camp, we won’t be able to put our show on. There isn’t enough time in the school year,” said Ardovino.

With the rhythm down pat, Drum Major Michelle Diego-Sandoval learned long ago that if you love something, you’ll do what it takes to make it work. Friday was no exception under a merciless sun bearing down on a hot field.

“It’s definitely worth it to be on field on Fridays because we are practicing to have those amazing moments. They do so well and it brings me a lot of joy when everything is finished,” said Diego-Sandoval.

Still, Sandoval admitted there have been moments when the heat becomes too much.

“Just right now the heat, when the sun comes out and if you forget to put on sunscreen, that you will burn you,” she said.

That’s why Ardovino schedules periodic breaks that include water, Gatorade, personal fans, and tents.

“Especially on hot days I will take them inside but most of our instrumentalists have brought tents so they can cool off,” he said.

Band members have been at it for two weeks with one more week to go.

Ardovino says so far no one has passed out from the heat and feels the main reason the kids are able to endure is because they’re just excited about the upcoming season.

