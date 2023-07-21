LawCall
Barbie movie release bringing up conversation about gender roles

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Barbie movie has everyone dressing up in pink and heading to the theaters, but the movie can be more than just a fun flick - it can bring up a conversation.

Dr. Michelle Leno, a licensed psychologist, says Barbie has always challenged traditions and romantic relationships. She says Barbie is the star running the show, and Ken can be seen as an accessory, but others see the dynamic as empowering.

“I think in most relationships, we have to do what works for us in that relationship. And I’ll say in most healthy, right relationships, if you’re in a healthy relationship, whether romantic or otherwise, then you can have that opportunity to have a real conversation without a threat to the relationship,” Leno said.

Leno says it cannot hurt to see the movie, explore what positive memories it brings back, and if it brings up a conversation, be open to it.

