Back Porch: Charlie’s Fried Chicken
Good Day Cooking
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Charlie’s Fried Chicken
Ingredients
- Chicken, cut in pieces
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tsp pepper
- Chef Ron's Signature Seasoning
- Frying Oil
Directions
- In a bowl, combine the salt, pepper and Chef Ron seasoning. Add the flour to another bowl.
- Prepare chicken by seasoning each piece of chicken to your taste with the seasoning mixture. Then dip each piece in the egg and drag through flour until coated well.
- Fill a large pot or deep fryer half full with oil and heat to 350 degrees F. Place the chicken in and fry until dark and crisp. The thighs and legs will take longer to cook - about 15 minutes - than the breast and wings, which will take about 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let sit for five minutes.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.