All lanes of I-65 S in Shelby Co. blocked after single-vehicle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound in Shelby County, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday. As a result, all lanes of I-65 southbound near the 237 mile marker in Shelby County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

No other details are available, but ALEA officials are investigating.

