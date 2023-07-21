LawCall
All lanes of I-65 S in Shelby Co. blocked after single-vehicle crash

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound in Shelby County, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday. As a result, all lanes of I-65 southbound near the 237 mile marker in Shelby County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

No other details are available, but ALEA officials are investigating.

