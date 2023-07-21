LawCall
Alabama executes man convicted in the 2001 beating death of woman

The Alabama Supreme Court last week issued a death warrant for James Barber, 54, authorizing the state to carry out his execution sometime after June 2.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama executed James Barber Friday at 1:56 a.m. at Holman prison for the 2001 beating death of Dorothy Epps in north Alabama.

Shortly after midnight, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Barber’s execution. This was the first execution since the state paused them last year after two failed attempts.

A handful of media witnesses, including WBRC’s Josh Gauntt, watched as the state put Barber to death.

Witnesses were taken to Holman prison around 1:05 a.m. and arrived in the witness chamber around 1:22 a.m. A few minutes later, the curtains in the witness chamber opened, revealing Barber strapped to a gurney with his arms outstretched.

The warden then read the execution warrant and Barber seemed alert. Just after 1:30 a.m., the warden asked for Barber’s final words.

Barber said he written down his last words but said he wasn’t allowed to read them from a piece of paper.

He then told the Epps family he loved them. He said he’s sorry for what happened and that he regrets it.

Barber then told his family he loved them then had a message for the Governor and others in the execution chamber.

“To the Governor and everyone in the room, in the words of my Lord and Savior Jesus, I forgive you for what you are about to do,” Barber said.

Shortly thereafter, Barber’s spiritual advisor began talking with him. He appeared to pray as he put his hands on Barber’s feet.

A few minutes later, Barber’s eyes rolled back and he slowly closed them. It appeared his breathing was becoming labored at that point.

Around 1:40 a.m., a prison guard approached Barber and yelled his name for a consciousness check. Barber’s breathing continued for a few more minutes then appeared to stop.

Just after 1:45, as the guard was closing the curtain to the witness chamber, Barber’s attorney placed her hand on the window before a guard in the witness room said “Ma’am.” She then moved it as the curtain closed.

In the press conference following the execution, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told reporters that there weren’t any issues, saying there were “three sticks in six minutes” to gain access to Barber’s veins.

After the execution, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement.

In Barber’s appeal to the court, he asked for nitrogen hypoxia to be used as his method of execution but the state said it wasn’t ready for that yet.

Hamm was asked about nitrogen hypoxia and its potential availability. He said it could be ready to go in two months.

