LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest underway

The 10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest is underway and runs through July 31.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest is underway and runs through July 31.

Each year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations nationwide, vying for the top spot in the American Association of State Troopers’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar. The Association develops a new calendar annually, with proceeds benefiting educational scholarships for members’ dependents.

Voting has officially begun for the 10th Annual America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.
Voting has officially begun for the 10th Annual America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

This year, the Agency “parked in paradise” while showcasing one of its 2023 Ford F-250 pickups within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. The truck is placed on one of Alabama’s scenic beaches that attract millions of visitors from all over the nation each year. The photo was taken during the most recent Fourth of July holiday with the Agency’s classic Huey helicopter flying overhead.

ALEA ranked 7th in the nation and won a spot in the 2023 calendar, along with several previous calendars. This past year’s submission featured ALEA’s 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, placed with the iconic F-16C Fighting Falcon “Red Tails” fighter aircraft, stationed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

This year, the Agency is hoping to land the calendar cover, and you can help by casting your vote here.

Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser will close at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, July 31.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Jamorron Davion Clay
Man charged with intentional murder in Jasper homicide case
Source: WBRC video
Retention bonuses for Tuscaloosa Police
Source: WBRC video
Friday is deadline to redraw congressional maps
Source: WBRC video
BFRS thankful for community support after blood drive
Thomas Bynum
Man arrested after police find illegal gambling operation in Leeds