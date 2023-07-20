LawCall
Woman, 32, dies after injuries in Birmingham crash

The crash happened on 87th Street North at Parkway East.
The crash happened on 87th Street North at Parkway East.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 32-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a crash July 15.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Katrice Shantel Toney of Birmingham.

Toney was taken to UAB Hospital where she passed away July 16.

The crash happened on 87th Street North at Parkway East.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

