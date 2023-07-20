Tributes and love pour into Birmingham for fallen Birmingham Firefighter Jordan Melton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flags now fly at half staff all across the state as we mourn the loss of Jordan Melton. Both he and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on the morning of July 12.

While Melton succumbed to his injuries, Jones remains in the hospital. Police are still working to find the suspect(s) who pulled the trigger.

The reward for information that can lead to an arrest now sits at $25,000.

That tragedy is now weighing heavily on residents and community leaders. However through that darkness, several are working to shine light.

A handful of residents have ventured out to Station 9 since Melton’s death to either pay their respects, or show their support. Several bouquets now rest against the fire station door. Some bouquets costing as little as $10 or $15, but the gesture is worth more than money to some of the Magic City’s finest.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service continues to honor the life and legacy of Firefighter Jordan Melton.



Today we take a look back at his time during recruit school. Battalion Chief Stan Frierson remembers Recruit Melton from his first day at the academy. pic.twitter.com/DiANozm15l — Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) (@bhamfirerescue) July 19, 2023

“It means everything. It means when we go out and put our lives on the line that people really appreciate what we do for this community. We are going to continue to put our arms around the community as well because we still have a job to do and the men and women are committed to that,” said Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department Captain Orlando Reynolds.

Still the act of honoring a fallen brother, has been difficult for many.

“To lower that flag for one of yours, it is just different. It is a different type of pain. It is just different, you really can’t explain it, but we are going to push through,” said Captain Reynolds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue also created a small tribute on the front end of the fire engine inside Station 9. You can view that moving tribute by clicking here.

A touching scene at Fire Station 9 as tributes and love pour into Birmingham following the tragic death of Birmingham Fire Fighter Jordan Melton Posted by Tristan Ruppert WBRC on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The effort to show love doesn’t end there. City leaders spoke up at Tuesday’s council meeting. Some devastated by the loss of one of our first responders, and several asking the city step up.

“I ask and I plead with each and every person in this city like lets not just pray, because we all know faithful thought works as dead, so lets put some action behind it,” said Councilor J.T. Moore.

Councilor Moore represents the district where the tragedy took place, but he also knew Jordan long before shots were ever fired.

“Jordan was somebody that I actually knew. That actually worked at A.G. Gadsden Boys and Girls Club that was down in Bessemer, and worked with young people. He had a track record of service to our city.”

Melton is actually a descendent of A.G. Gadsden. He was known for having an infectious smile, and it wasn’t shocking to other firefighters that dozens come out to donate blood in his honor.

“It means the world because being a fire fighter, a first responder, it’s a fraternity, so when I heard about the blood drive, I had to come donate blood,” said former firefighter Lester Milligan.

Milligan says he met Jordan when the former performed at a family member’s birthday. Milligan is a local comic and former firefighter and says he hopes Jordan knows just how loved he was.

“He is definitely making a difference because he has touched so many in such a short period of time.”

Wednesday in the state, House Representative Juandalynn Givan made an emotional statement in honor of the fallen first responder and family friend.

“An unexplainable death in a place that is considered one of the safest places in this country, a fire department,” said Representative Givan.

She now hopes that more donate to the reward fund efforts to help police secure justice for the Melton family. To learn more about donating, you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.