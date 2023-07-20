Questions persist ahead of Alabama’s first scheduled execution since they were paused last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As it stands now, James Barber is scheduled to be executed Thursday at 6 p.m. for killing Dorothy Epps in 2001 in north Alabama. This will be the first execution since Governor Kay Ivey ordered the Alabama Department of Corrections to do a top to bottom review of the process after two failed execution attempts last year.

The failed executions of Kenneth Smith and Alan Miller involved lethal injection where ADOC staff couldn’t access veins among other things. After a short review, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said the Alabama Supreme Court is giving them a 30-hour timeframe to carry out executions. The department also purchased new equipment and conducted rehearsals in recent months. Some called for an independent review of execution protocols but that didn’t happen.

“Well, frankly it’s hard to judge because there’s not a lot there other than, you know, two brief letters, one from the Governor, one from the commissioner of corrections that say, trust us, we did everything,” Richard Dieter, former director of the Death Penalty Information Center said in February after the execution review.

After the review, Governor Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to request an execution warrant for an eligible death row inmate. Marshall then filed a warrant for James Barber and “will be seeking death warrants for other murderers in short order”.

“I don’t know if it’s been a study quite like Alabama, where they just said, ‘We’re gonna fix the lethal injection’, so we can speed them up,” Dieter said.

Angie Setzer, a Senior Attorney for the Equal Justice Initiative, has been representing people on death row for over 20 years.

“Over the last year, we have seen that Alabama’s failure to carry out executions is sort of both remarkable and extreme,” Setzer said.

Last July, during Joe James’ execution, Setzer says the state violated every norm and protocol that’s been associated with executions.

“After torturing him for three hours and trying to gain vein access, they then rendered him unconscious so that he was unable to even make a final statement,” Setzer said.

As we wait to see if Alabama carries out the upcoming execution after making changes, Mike Nicholson, a Policy Analyst with Alabama Arise, hopes there is legislative action to further address the state’s execution protocols.

“We also recommend making the judicial override bill that Governor Ivey signed in 2017 retroactive. Every other state that has the death penalty provides some sort of funds set up so that folks on death row can appeal,” Nicholson said.

Barber has been asking to die by nitrogen hypoxia but the state says it’s not ready to use that method yet.

We did ask for an interview with ADOC about the new execution protocols, but a department spokesperson says it can’t accommodate our request.

