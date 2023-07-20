Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News due to professional, college sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the next several weeks, WBRC FOX6 News will be broadcasting FIFA Women’s World Cup, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League (NFL), and college football.

Due to these programming changes, some of WBRC’s newscasts will not be broadcast on air, while some may start at an alternative time. WBRC will carry a digital live streaming version of its newscasts that will be available at WBRC.com; the WBRC News app; WBRC’s Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV channels; as well as WBRC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Below is an outline of these programming changes. Please note that some of these shows may have a delayed start, depending on when the games end.

Thursday, July 20

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

WBRC FOX6 News at 10 will be livestreaming only starting at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 21

6 On Your Side will be livestreaming only starting at 6 p.m.

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

WBRC FOX6 News at 10 will be livestreaming only starting at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

WBRC FOX6 News at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., and 7 a.m. will not be broadcast.

First at 9 may be delayed.

Sunday, July 23

WBRC FOX6 News at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. will not be broadcast. The 7 a.m. show may be delayed.

Wednesday, July 26

6 On Your Side will be livestreaming only starting at 6 p.m.

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

WBRC FOX6 News at 10 will be livestreaming only starting at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

WBRC FOX6 News at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., and 7 a.m. will not be broadcast.

First at 9 may be delayed.

Monday, July 31

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, August 2

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 3

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

6 On Your Side will be livestreaming only starting at 6 p.m.

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

First at 9 and WBRC FOX6 News at 10 will not be broadcast.

Sunday, August 6

WBRC FOX6 News at 5 a.m. will not be broadcast. The 6 a.m. show may be delayed.

Thursday, August 10

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

WBRC FOX6 News at 10 will be livestreaming only starting at 10 p.m.

Friday, August 11

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

6 On Your Side will be livestreaming only starting at 6 p.m.

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

WBRC FOX6 News at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., and 7 a.m. will not be broadcast.

First at 9 may be delayed.

Tuesday, August 15

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

Wednesday, August 16

Good Day Alabama will be livestreaming only until 7 a.m.

Good Day Alabama will be back on air starting at 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 17

6 On Your Side will be livestreaming only starting at 6 p.m.

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

Friday, August 18

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

WBRC FOX6 News at 5 a.m. may be delayed.

Sunday, August 20

WBRC FOX6 News at 8 a.m. may be delayed.

Thursday, August 24

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

First at 9 will be livestreaming only starting at 9 p.m.

WBRC FOX6 News at 10 will be livestreaming only starting at 10 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you’ll join us for our regularly scheduled newscasts and programming.

