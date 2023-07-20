Petting barn coming back to Noccalula Falls after deadly fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Gadsden broke ground for a new petting barn to replace the one that burned down at Noccalula Falls. The 2021 fire killed about 75 animals, and Mayor Craig Ford says they plan to rebuild bigger and better.

The new barn will be on the same site as the previous one. Mayor Ford says they’ve worked with the insurance company to restore what was lost. It will cost more than a $1,000,000 to complete, and this time around, they’d like to make it more of an educational experience for visitors.

“We’re having some new animals to be presented,” says Mayor Ford. “We’ll have another kangaroo to match our female kangaroo. We’re also making the new petting zoo more educational for schools to visit to have time to be able to associate with animals and learn about animals. We’re excited to have this new petting barn built. The long day of waiting”.

The barn is also part of the redevelopment happening at Noccalula Falls. They recently added steps to the gorge, giving more access to visitors and first responders during emergencies.

