Newk’s - Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

Ingredients

4.8 oz chopped romaine

4 oz sliced chicken

Grape Tomato – 6

Cucumbers - 6

Feta Cheese Crumbles – ¼ cup

Crumbled Crispy bacon- 2 tablespoons

Diced Green onions – 2 tablespoons

½ diced avocado

Green Goddess Dressing – 2 ½ oz

Directions

In large mixing bowl add lettuce to one side. On opposite sides, add all other ingredients. Top both sides evenly with the dressing. Using tongs/spatula – mix the lettuce and dressing and place in bowl. Toss remaining ingredients in dressing and place on top of lettuce. Top with fresh avocado.

