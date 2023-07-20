LawCall
Newk’s - Green Goddess Salad

Good Day Cooking
Todd Jackson - Green Goddess Salad
By Todd Jackson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Green Goddess Salad

Ingredients

  • 4.8 oz chopped romaine
  • 4 oz sliced chicken
  • Grape Tomato – 6
  • Cucumbers - 6
  • Feta Cheese Crumbles – ¼ cup
  • Crumbled Crispy bacon- 2 tablespoons
  • Diced Green onions – 2 tablespoons
  • ½ diced avocado
  • Green Goddess Dressing – 2 ½ oz

Directions

  1. In large mixing bowl add lettuce to one side. On opposite sides, add all other ingredients.
  2. Top both sides evenly with the dressing. Using tongs/spatula – mix the lettuce and dressing and place in bowl. Toss remaining ingredients in dressing and place on top of lettuce. Top with fresh avocado.

