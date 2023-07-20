New data shows Alzheimer’s affects on Alabama at a county-by-county level

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New data from the Alzheimer’s Association shows 15 percent of Alabama’s 100,000 cases are in Jefferson County, but you’re most likely to find Alzheimer’s in places like Green, Sumter, and Macon Counties.

Jessica Miller, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Alabama Chapter, said the state just started an Alzheimer’s and Dementia council run by Governor Kay Ivey’s staff which will be able to benefit from the new data.

“What they will do is come up with a state action plan,” she said. “So, these numbers are really going to drive that state action plan for the next few years. We’ve been behind in that for a while.”

Meanwhile, UAB is currently working to map Alzheimer’s by neighborhood, according to Neurology professor Dr. David Geldmacher who points out Alzheimer’s is killing people in Alabama at the third highest rate in the country.

But, there is good news. UAB was involved in the study of Lecanemab, a new drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat Alzheimer’s.

“We’re also currently involved in a study using the same agent, a study using lecan for Alzheimer’s prevention,” said Geldmacher. “That is for people whose memory is intact, not showing signs of dementia, but may have the buildup of the amyloid plaque in their brain. So, we have an ongoing research trial trying to remove that plaque from the brain and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.”

Geldmacher also points out that Medicare is now considering paying for cat scans to see if people have the plaque on their brains that causes Alzheimer’s.

“This will much improve access because if Medicare is paying for the scans, we can find the plaque in more people and treat it in more people and prevent Alzheimer’s disease from worsening in more people.”

In the meantime, Miller Piggott with Central Alabama Alzheimer’s, which focuses on helping low-income families care for a loved one at home, says it is important for families to seek out resources and for all of us to take the best care we can of ourselves.

“You know, it’s the things like diet and exercise. It’s also problems with social isolation, people who are more isolated tend to have higher risk of dementia, so that’s an important factor,” Piggot said. “Sleep is very important. In fact, those eight hours a day that we’re supposed to be sleeping are the most important of the day. So, you know, all of those kinds of healthy lifestyle factors are important.”

Anyone seeking to take part in UAB’s study of neighborhood impacts of Alzheimer’s can reach them at (205) 934-6307 and online at uab.edu.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.