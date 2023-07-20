New ambulance service coming to Talladega County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After over 40 years, Sylacauga Ambulance Service (SAS) is expanding to the north zone of Talladega County to include cities like Munford, Waldo, and Talladega.

Their coverage goes into effect on August 1. Northstar EMS currently covers that area, but that contract will end at the end of the month.

SAS owner Barry Curtis looks forward to growing in the place he’s called home his entire life.

“I’m from Talladega County. I’m a lifelong resident of the county,” said Curtis. “We feel like it would be an opportunity to help the citizens of Talladega. Our knowledge of local areas along with our commitment.”

He said they are devoted to providing quality service to neighbors and hospitals.

“Our commitment to reach the citizens in a timely fashion. Good communicators with the hospital and the nursing homes” says Curtis. “The citizens and their 911 needs. We want to be there and respond in a timely fashion and give good service.”

Right now, they have a location in the south zone of the county, but Curtis says they already have plans to expand closer to Talladega.

“The actual business office and administration will remain in Sylacauga, along with an ambulance hub for our crews and equipment for the south end, and we are going to expand into a second hub in Talladega in the north end that will house teams for that area,” adds Curtis.

The new agreement with Sylacauga Ambulance Service will continue through 2026.

