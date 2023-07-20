Montevallo Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Decatur

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Montevallo Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman.

ALEA has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 78-year-old Mary Hinston, who was last seen on July 19 at 4 p.m. in Decatur.

Officials say Hinston may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. We’re also told she is not very ambulatory without the use of a walker.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Montevallo Police at 205-665-1264 or 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.