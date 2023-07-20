LawCall
Jacksonville State University adds new safety installations ahead of fall semester

After the tragic death of student Leah Tarvin, the university created a task force with several different agencies to assess its campus and create a walking environment where students are as protected as possible
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been eight months since the death of Jacksonville State University Student Leah Tarvin, her death gripping the state after she was struck in a crosswalk near the school.

The university knew changes had to be made to nearby, state-maintained roadways.

“Shortly after, we formed a pedestrian motor safety task force made up of representatives from the school, ALDOT, and city,” explains JSU police chief Michael Barton. “We divided that team up into subgroups to look at different areas including the state route, the city roads, and the campus streets to see where improvements could be made.”

Two crosswalks with no signals were scrubbed, and a single crosswalk, complete with traffic light, were installed in the area, which is heavily traveled by both motorists and pedestrians.

Speedbumps were also installed by ALDOT, and there are now flashing signs to alert incoming motorists that a crosswalk is just ahead.

University police say they’re not stopping there.

“One measure we’re putting in place when the semester starts in August is a public information and education campaign to our campus community just to remind folks of the safety measures they need to practice as they move about their day whether its walking, driving a vehicle, riding a bike; safety is everbody’s responsibility,” says Barton.

The task force has no plans to disband anytime soon, always looking for new safety additions.

“We see it more as a long term effort to really look at those areas that could need improvement and to work through the process of how do we go about acquiring approval from the state or funding and implementing those recommendations that the task force has provided,” Barton says.

Barton says both university and city police will be routinely patrolling high-traffic areas, making sure everyone is following traffic rules.

