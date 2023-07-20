‘I used to think of fire stations as a sacred place’: Birmingham Fire lieutenant says security is changing after shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham community is still reeling after the death of firefighter Jordan Melton. He and fellow firefighter Jamal Jones were shot inside fire station 9 exactly one week ago.

WBRC spoke with other firefighters about how they’re dealing with this tragedy and the security changes that are coming to fire stations across the city.

Lieutenant Catina Williams says she always thought of fire stations as a sacred place, but now that’s proved to be wrong. Station 9 where it happened is closed right now for changes to the building, but security all around the city is about to change.

“A lot of times we don’t even think about the dangers that are out there, but July 12 reminded us that there are bad things that can happen,” Williams said.

She said firefighters around the area are still hurting from the loss.

“We lost a family member. We had two family members that were hurt [and] injured,” Williams said.

Now, security will be heightened all across the city.

“In the past, it was nothing ... for our doors to be open, unlocked, for the bay doors to be up. But now, you know, we’ve had to change things. There’ll be a lot of meetings and a lot of changes that will be made behind this. Some that I probably won’t even know about that will be made from our administration, from the city itself,” Williams said.

Moving forward, she asks for continued prayers for both Jones and Melton’s family, as well as all the firefighters in Birmingham as they grieve.

