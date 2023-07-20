How to stay safe in the heat during ‘Rock The South’

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning today and running through Saturday, music lovers will flock to Cullman for some of the hottest acts in country music. They’re also in for some of the hottest temperatures, which is why organizers want attendees to start planning now.

With a heat advisory in place, festival-goers will need to prepare for the weather.

Bringing your own water isn’t allowed, however there will be 25 vendors scattered throughout the venue where food and drinks can be purchased.

Organizers say that heat is one of their biggest concerns this year.

In years past, they say they’ve seen people suffering from heat exhaustion before they even made it through the gates to the festival. Some years EMS has been overwhelmed with responses to heat exhaustion.

Organizers say they want people attending the three-day festival to take extra steps, like making sure they wear light, breathable and comfortable clothes.

Instead of pregaming, they say you should be hydrating.

During a press conference held Wednesday about the event, it was recommended people attending drink plenty of water before the event, instead of alcohol.

“Rock the South” officials say they anticipate heat-related issues, and that they do have adequate EMS staff for the event.

