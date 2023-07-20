First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Today is another First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat levels.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

Today will likely end up as our hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index between 105° and 110° F. A heat advisory has been issued for all of central Alabama today and is set to expire at 9 p.m. this evening. Just make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you have to work outside. I would encourage you to walk your pets on grassy surfaces as asphalt/pavement could heat up to 140° to 150°F. Temperatures that hot can burn your pet’s paws. Finally, never leave a child or animal in the back seat of your car.

We are starting out the day with temperatures very warm in the mid-to-upper 70s. Our average low for July 20 is 72°F. It is very muggy, and the humidity is what will make today feel very hot.

High Temperatures Thursday (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will continue to watch disturbances to our north that could try to sweep into the Southeast. Our latest weather models are hinting that we will likely remain mostly dry today, but we could see a few showers or storms this afternoon and evening for parts of north and far northeast Alabama.

The Storm Prediction Center is holding on to a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for north Alabama today. A slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5- clips part of northeast Alabama and includes Cherokee county. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. The majority of us will remain hot and mostly dry.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

Plan for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index as hot as 110°F. Winds will be breezy at times from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons baseball game this evening, we will likely remain dry, very warm, and muggy. Temperatures are only forecast to cool into the mid-to-upper 80s by 7 p.m.

Scattered Storms Possible Friday Evening: Tomorrow morning should end up warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will likely be another hot afternoon with highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105°F. It would not surprise me if another heat advisory was issued for tomorrow. A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday evening and into Saturday morning. We could see storms develop and push into our area Friday evening after 5 p.m.

Severe Threat Tomorrow (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for all of Central Alabama for the threat to see damaging winds and large hail. Storms will also produce frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Just make sure you monitor the forecasts. If you are outdoors Friday evening and you see lightning or hear thunder, make sure you go inside to stay safe. Winds tomorrow will remain breezy from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and Storms Possible Saturday Morning: A cold front is forecast to move into the area and could spark up scattered showers and storms early Saturday morning. Our rain chances will likely shift into south Alabama by Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the low-to-mid 70s Saturday morning and only warm up into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Cloud cover and northerly winds will likely prevent us from seeing widespread temperatures in the 90s. Lower 90s will be possible in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties.

I think Saturday evening will end up mostly dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by 7 p.m. Saturday. It should be a nice evening to be out.

Dry and Nice Sunday: Sunday looks like a nice day! Humidity levels will be dropping, so that means it will feel comfortable when you spend some time outside. We will likely start off Sunday morning with slightly cooler temperatures with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs approaching 90°F. It should be a beautiful day to hang out at the pool or to do some yardwork.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Mostly Dry and Hot Next Week: We will finish out the month of July mostly dry and very hot. Temperatures next week are forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. It won’t be super muggy next week, so the heat index should be bearable. We’ll hold on to a typical summertime pattern with heat and a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Don continues to spin over the open waters of the north-central Atlantic. Winds are up to 50 mph, and it could strengthen into a 60 mph tropical storm over the next couple of days. It will not impact the United States. It is forecast to move into the northern Atlantic by this weekend.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 20 percent chance to develop over the next seven days. Long-range models aren’t showing a lot of development with this wave as it will likely have to battle wind shear and some dry air. If it can somehow hold itself together as it moves into the Central Atlantic, it has a chance to slowly develop. It’s definitely something to watch as we finish out the month.

Hurricane season ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great Thursday and I hope you can stay cool!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.