Daron Payne having high school jersey retired

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Shades Valley High School and Alabama Crimson Tide football star Daron Payne is coming home.

Shades Valley will retire the jersey of Daron Payne at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the Shades Valley High School gymnasium.

Payne, who graduated from Shades Valley in 2015, was a five-star recruit before committing to the Crimson Tide where he made an instant impact. Over three seasons on the defensive line in Tuscaloosa, Payne accumulated over 100 total tackles, and helped lead Alabama to their National Championship titles in 2015 and 2017.

After his time in Tuscaloosa, Payne was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team (now Commanders). He is coming off a career best season that saw him be named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, and signed a four-year, $90 million extension in the spring of 2023 to remain a Commander.

