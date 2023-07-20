LawCall
Cullman Police warn the public about potential tax scammer

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman CPA is being accused of stealing client’s money and failing to file their taxes. Cullman Police are now asking folks who used Barry Thompson to file their taxes to come forward.

This is a story that Sergeant Adam Clark says he never expected to unfold in Cullman.

Officers tell me Thompson was arrested on three counts of theft already, but Sergeant Clark says he has bonded out.

Cullman Police posted on social media earlier this week in an effort to raise awareness and make sure no one else was potentially swindled.

Since then, even more people have come forward. Sergeant Clark tells me as of now, more than 20 people have come forward, and he expects even more will.

“You know, I knew when one or two came in that we would get a lot more because when you make the decision to do something like that you don’t stop at one,” said Sergeant Clark.

Our sister station in Huntsville, WAFF, has confirmed that the Alabama State Board of Public Accountancy revoked Thompson’s CPA certificate back in January.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

