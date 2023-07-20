Birmingham Police looking for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 48-year-old man.

Christopher Joseph Johnson was last seen July 11 walking in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South. He was wearing a floral shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he may have been spotted at Railroad Park the last few days. Johnson suffers from a medical condition that affects his behavior and judgement.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.