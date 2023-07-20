LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for missing man

Christopher Joseph Johnson was last seen July 11 walking in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
Christopher Joseph Johnson was last seen July 11 walking in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 48-year-old man.

Christopher Joseph Johnson was last seen July 11 walking in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South. He was wearing a floral shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he may have been spotted at Railroad Park the last few days. Johnson suffers from a medical condition that affects his behavior and judgement.

