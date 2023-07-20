Another West Ala. mayor tells employees to beat the heat with smart precautions

CARROLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You can’t escape the heat no matter where you go, and West Alabama is no exception. Much like Centreville, Carrolton town leaders are telling their outside employees to play it smart.

In Carrolton, town leaders are telling their employees not to take any chances in the heat. Carrolton has around 12 employees. Mayor Mickey Walker says every individual has a water cooler, an ice machine in-house and he’s telling them to not overdo it in the heat. So far, so good - no issues with anyone succumbing to the heat.

“And we highly stress to them work at your own pace. If you feel you’re getting hot, sit down and cool off, drink plenty of water, Gatorade. These guys have been with me a long time. They know to take care of themselves. We have them working in pairs. We won’t let anybody work by themselves, so the other person can help watch for them as well,” said Walker.

On Tuesday, Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley delivered bottles of Gatorade to his outside crews. The city’s street team started its day one hour earlier than normal to get ahead of the heat.

Of the 12 employees in Carrolton, the mayor says about 75 percent of them work outside.

