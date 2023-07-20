LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Another West Ala. mayor tells employees to beat the heat with smart precautions

(MGN)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You can’t escape the heat no matter where you go, and West Alabama is no exception. Much like Centreville, Carrolton town leaders are telling their outside employees to play it smart.

In Carrolton, town leaders are telling their employees not to take any chances in the heat. Carrolton has around 12 employees. Mayor Mickey Walker says every individual has a water cooler, an ice machine in-house and he’s telling them to not overdo it in the heat. So far, so good - no issues with anyone succumbing to the heat.

“And we highly stress to them work at your own pace. If you feel you’re getting hot, sit down and cool off, drink plenty of water, Gatorade. These guys have been with me a long time. They know to take care of themselves. We have them working in pairs. We won’t let anybody work by themselves, so the other person can help watch for them as well,” said Walker.

On Tuesday, Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley delivered bottles of Gatorade to his outside crews. The city’s street team started its day one hour earlier than normal to get ahead of the heat.

Of the 12 employees in Carrolton, the mayor says about 75 percent of them work outside.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Angela Haley-Harris Facebook post.
Angela Harris thanks friends, family for support following Carlee Russell investigation update
Carlee Russell
Crime Stoppers explains reward money in Carlee Russell case
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Investigation into Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Rebecca Armstrong is being held in the St. Clair County Jail facing multiple charges, including...
UDPATE: Woman charged in Moody shooting that left one injured
The crash happened on 87th Street North at Parkway East.
Woman, 32, dies after injuries in Birmingham crash