Weak open records laws in Alabama serve as obstacle to information

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has made public records requests for the 911 calls and other information police have on the Carlee Russell case. However, when it comes to requesting information in Alabama, those records are hard to get.

Lawmakers took up a public records bill this past session, but it did not make it to the House floor for a vote. The bill would have streamlined requests, not just for state offices but all government agencies statewide, giving them a timeframe to respond and provide the requested information.

Earlier this year, Governor Kay Ivey issued an executive order to improve response times to records requests. The executive order also makes it so each state agency creates a public records page on their website. WBRC relies on this process when reporting from records.

In January, Sharon Tinsley, President of the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association responded to Ivey’s announcement with gratitude while asking the Legislature to act as well.

“Broadcasters across the state appreciate the action Governor Ivey has taken. Her effort to ensure transparency and to provide a clearer process for obtaining the people’s records is welcomed. We urge the Legislature to follow Governor Ivey’s lead by making needed changes to the Alabama Open Records Act,” Tinsley said.

WBRC will continue asking for records and pushing for change when it comes to open records and transparency in Alabama.

