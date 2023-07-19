‘She’s my superhero:’ Patient thanks Pinson CVS pharmacist for saving her life

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman from Jefferson County says she is alive and breathing tonight all because a pharmacist at the Pinson CVS saved her life in the drive-thru.

“She saved my life,” said Nelson. “She’s my superhero. To me, she went beyond her job and most people don’t do that for anybody.”

The two ladies were reunited together Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Charish Nelson got out of the hospital for the second time in under two weeks. She said she couldn’t wait to thank the pharmacist, Emily Eddy, in person.

“They told me at the hospital if it wasn’t for you giving that second EPI, I wouldn’t have made it,” Charish told Emily. “I would’ve died on route.”

On Friday, July 7 during lunch, Charish realized something wasn’t right.

“I noticed that I started swelling up after eating half of my meal,” she explained. “I knew I needed an EPI which usually always saves my life. We took one EPI pen and gave it to me but noticed that it didn’t work and I didn’t have any more.”

She says they drove across the street to the CVS in Pinson to pick up another EPIPEN when she started going into anaphylactic shock.

“We could not get it open at the window at all,” said Charish. “We tried really hard. Emily saw me in distress, jumped the counter, ran out the door, got in the car with me and administered the second dose of EPI.”

“I’m just really happy that I could be there to help,” said Emily. “I mean, what are the odds that we’re sitting there giving you -- literally buying EPI pens.”

Charish’s mom, Angela Cotton, said that due to long-haul COVID, Charish now has a severe autoimmune condition. Just a few years ago, she was healthy and walking, but after catching COVID-19 twice and suffering three comas, she lost all use of one of her legs.

Cotton said that Charish laid on her leg so long during her second coma of that it cut off the nerve supply.

“I guess it’s still a blessing,” she said. “I call it my flipper now. It just drags with me! Haha.”

Through everything, Charish is still laughing, smiling and empowering others.

“The way I see it, as long as you got life and you wake up everyday and you’ve got air in your lungs, you’ve got something to live for,’ said Charish.

She is defying all odds, explaining she’s died and been brought back to life four separate times. Because of her condition, she’s lost a lot, including her job and the ability to work but she is still fighting every day.

If you would like to help, you can CashApp her at @CharishNelson.

