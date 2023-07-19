LawCall
Michael Bolin elected new Jefferson County Commissioner for District 5

Michael Bolin elected Jefferson Co. commissioner for District 5
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters chose Michael Bolin to be the new commissioner for District 5 in Jefferson County.

Bolin is a former Alabama Supreme Court Justice and earned nearly 60 percent of the vote Tuesday, July 18, defeating David Silverstein for the seat.

The position became available as Steve Ammons, who had the role most recently, agreed to become the CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance.

Bolin’s campaign team put out this statement from Bolin:

“Thank you to the great people of Jefferson County District 5 for entrusting me with this opportunity to represent you as your county commissioner. My family and I have been overwhelmed by support over the last few weeks and felt the impact of each prayer personally. We are proud to serve Jefferson County and we’re ready to get to work.”

