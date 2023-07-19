LawCall
Jim Shumake: Breakfast Tacos & Mimosas

Good Day Cooking
By Jim Shumake
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients

  • 4 Flour tortillas
  • 6 Eggs scrambled
  • 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 lb Chorizo
  • 1 Avocado
  • 1 cup of cherry tomatoes
  • Cilantro
  • 1 Lime
  • Hot sauce (optional)

Directions

  1. Place the chorizo in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, breaking up the sausage as it browns. Cook the chorizo until completely done. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, whisk eggs, and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in a 1/2 cup of shredded cheese and combine.
  3. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over LOW heat and add egg mixture.
  4. Allow the eggs to cook undisturbed for a few seconds until the edges start to set. Then, using a spatula, gently push the edges toward the center, allowing the uncooked portions to flow to the edges.
  5. Repeat the process of gently pushing and folding the eggs every 10-15 seconds until eggs are cooked to your desired consistency.
  6. Warm up the tortillas by arranging them on a plate in one single layer (slightly overlapping) and microwave for 30-60 seconds until warm.
  7. To assemble the tacos, place cooked chorizo and scrambled eggs on the tortillas, add the toppings, serve immediately and enjoy!

Mimosas

Ingredients

  • Champagne
  • Juice - Orange, Cranberry, Pomegranate, Pinapple
  • Fresh Fruit

Directions

  1. In a champagne glass, fill flute halfway.
  2. Top with juice of choice.
  3. Garnish with fresh fruit.

