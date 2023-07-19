Jim Shumake: Breakfast Tacos & Mimosas

Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients

4 Flour tortillas

6 Eggs scrambled

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 lb Chorizo

1 Avocado

1 cup of cherry tomatoes

Cilantro

1 Lime

Hot sauce (optional)

Directions

Place the chorizo in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, breaking up the sausage as it browns. Cook the chorizo until completely done. Transfer to a plate and set aside. In a bowl, whisk eggs, and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in a 1/2 cup of shredded cheese and combine. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over LOW heat and add egg mixture. Allow the eggs to cook undisturbed for a few seconds until the edges start to set. Then, using a spatula, gently push the edges toward the center, allowing the uncooked portions to flow to the edges. Repeat the process of gently pushing and folding the eggs every 10-15 seconds until eggs are cooked to your desired consistency. Warm up the tortillas by arranging them on a plate in one single layer (slightly overlapping) and microwave for 30-60 seconds until warm. To assemble the tacos, place cooked chorizo and scrambled eggs on the tortillas, add the toppings, serve immediately and enjoy!

Mimosas

Ingredients

Champagne

Juice - Orange, Cranberry, Pomegranate, Pinapple

Fresh Fruit

Directions

In a champagne glass, fill flute halfway. Top with juice of choice. Garnish with fresh fruit.

