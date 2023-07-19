First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a chance for a few storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to hot temperatures and increasing humidity values.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of central Alabama starting at 11 a.m. and continuing into tomorrow at 9 p.m. The only areas not included in the advisory are Cullman, Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Clay counties. Areas under the heat advisory could see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index value near 108° F. We had storms move through last night and that will likely set the stage to give us muggier conditions today and into tomorrow.

We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that saw some rain yesterday. Any fog that forms could produce visibility of a half mile or less and will likely dissipate by 9 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with some cloud cover around. A few showers are possible this morning, but I don’t anticipate many issues for your morning commute before 9 a.m. We are watching another disturbance to our north in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee that is producing heavy rainfall and strong storms.

Heat Index Wednesday (WBRC)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of west-central Tennessee until 10 a.m. This system will likely clip parts of north-northeast Alabama late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Our chance of rain today is around 30 percent, mainly for north and northeast Alabama. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out today for parts of North Alabama. The main threats will be damaging winds and frequent lightning. We are looking at a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 90s. We could see a few upper 90s in far west Alabama this afternoon. The cooler spots will likely remain in east Alabama where temperatures may end up in the lower 90s thanks to more cloud cover and the chance for a few storms. Just take it easy if you have to work outside. Drink plenty of water and take several breaks.

Dangerous Heat Levels Continue Thursday: The First Alert Weather Day will continue into tomorrow for highs in the upper 90s with a heat index up to 108°F. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow is looking mostly dry with only a 10 percent chance for a stray shower mainly in north Alabama. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with a high near 98°F in Birmingham. It would not surprise me if far west Alabama see temperatures near 100°F tomorrow afternoon. Heat levels will remain in the dangerous category, so we recommend working outside early in the day before it heats up. Please make sure you check the backseat of your car and never leave your child or pet unattended. This heat is not record-breaking, but it can be stressful to your body thanks to the higher humidity values. Tomorrow will likely be the hottest day of the week.

Heat and Storms Possible Friday: We’ll likely start Friday morning off very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. A weak cold front is forecast to slowly approach Alabama Friday evening. It could give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance to see rain will likely occur north of Interstate 20. Rain chance sit at 40 percent. Friday will likely be very hot once again with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 105°F. Any storms that form Friday could become strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk- threat level one out of five - for all of Central Alabama Friday. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Just remember to go indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder. The best chance to see rain on Friday will likely occur after 5 p.m. and could linger into the overnight hours.

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Storms Likely Saturday: Our best chance to see scattered showers and storms will likely occur Friday night into the first half of Saturday. A cold front is forecast to move through the area increasing our chance for rain. I think our best chance to see showers and storms on Saturday will likely occur before 4 p.m. By Saturday evening, most of the rain will end up in the southern half of the state. Temperatures Saturday will end up cooler thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. We are forecasting highs in the upper 80s. Rainfall totals over the next three to five days could add up to a quarter to a half inch for most of Central Alabama.

Drier Air Returns Sunday into Monday: The good news about the cold front moving through our area this weekend is that it will lower our humidity levels. Sunday morning will likely feel nice with temperatures in the upper 60s. I think Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful summer day with mostly sunny conditions with highs approaching 90° F. Dew points will end up lower, so it won’t feel very muggy. It means the heat index will be close to the actual air temperature. Sunday will be a great day to spend some time outdoors and at the pool. Monday will be very similar, but temperatures will likely trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Don (WBRC)

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Don continues to spin away across the north-central Atlantic. Winds remain at 40 mph as it slowly moves to the south at 5 mph. It is forecast to move over the open waters of the Atlantic and not impact any land. Don will have no impact to the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. We still need to watch tropical waves that will move off the coast of Africa as we finish out the month. Tropical activity normally increases in August and peaks in September.

The Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

