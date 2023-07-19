First Alert Traffic: Crash causes delays along I-20/59 northbound

LawCall
First Alert Traffic: I-20/59 Northbound crash, exits 100 & 105 closed
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A wreck involving multiple tractor-trailer trucks in the McCalla area has portions of Interstate 20/59 closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

About five miles of the interstate are currently affected, including exits 100 and 105 being closed due to traffic being backed up.

While vehicles are being able to get by along the left shoulder, drivers can take exit 100 to Highway 216/4th Avenue Southwest to get back onto the interstate north of the affected areas.

This story will be updated as conditions change.

Check wbrc.com/traffic for the latest traffic updates in our area.

