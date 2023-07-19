LawCall
Crime Stoppers explains reward money in Carlee Russell case

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell(Talitha Robinson Russell)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama wants to set the record straight regarding contributions they have received in the Carlee Russell case.

Crime Stoppers was established to help law enforcement solve crimes and make arrests of persons committing crimes in the Metro Alabama area.

In order to do this, Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who anonymously provide information that is helpful in helping police solve crimes or make arrests of persons committing crimes.

Frank Barefield, Chairman of the Board for Crime Stoppers, said, “When the Carlee Russell story broke, a number of her fellow citizens came forward and donated funds to Crime Stoppers that are earmarked for solving the crime associated with Carlee’s disappearance. We are very pleased that Carlee is now safely reunited with her family, but the crime that prompted the donations has yet to be solved. Carlee’s safe return does not solve the crime associated with her disappearance.”

Barefield says the funds received by Crime Stoppers associated with Carlee’s case are currently in a special account and will remain there to be available as a reward for any tipster who provides information to Crime Stoppers that is useful in solving any crime associated with Carlee’s disappearance.

If law enforcement determines no crime has been committed in this case, or if the crime is solved without information provided to Crime Stoppers, the donations will be refunded at the donor’s request.

