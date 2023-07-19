Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service honors Station 9 shooting victims through blood drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) honored firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones by hosting a blood drive.

Melton and Jones were shot while at Station 9 on Wednesday, July 12. Melton passed away from his injuries on Monday.

BFRS usually holds two blood drives a year. Lieutenant Catina Williams said they are used to helping the public, and this is a way for the public to help them. She said they are thankful for the communities continued prayers, and expected a large turnout on Wednesday because of the community’s desire to help.

“This is for a great cause, giving blood period. But we had two firefighters that were at work doing what they needed to do to survive, to take care of their family and this horrible thing happened. So if that’s not a good enough reason to come out and give back, I don’t know what would be,” said Lieutenant Williams.

At this time, there are no suspects in the case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.