Bessemer PD looking for missing 75-year-old man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police need your help finding a missing man.

Homer Jerry Abernathy, 75, was last seen July 18 in the area of Dartmouth Road in Bessemer. Police said is may be living with a condition that might impair his judgement.

Abernathy was wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a tan hat.

He is described is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Abernathy has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Homer Jerry Abernathy, please call the Bessemer PD at (205) 425-2411 or call 911.

