Back-to-School sales tax holiday happening this weekend

(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend is Alabama’s 18th annual sales-tax holiday for school-related items. Shoppers can save money with the state waving its 4% sales tax.

Items covered in the holiday include pens, pencils, and notebooks to clothing, computers, and books. The Alabama Department of Revenue provides a full reference sheet of what is eligible to be sales-tax free.

The Alabama Retail Association say that it is one of the biggest shopping times of the year. Some families are expected to spend around $900 getting their kids ready for the school year, according to the ARA.

Nancy Dennis with ARA says it’s best to plan ahead so you don’t get overwhelmed this weekend.

“Well a lot of stores are going to have sales on top of sales,” she explains. “They’re also going to be open extended hours. Some stores are open Sunday when they normally aren’t. Plan it out, figure out what’s on the list for your school.”

The back-to-school sales tax holiday begins this Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday.

