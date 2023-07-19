Angela Harris thanks friends, family for support following Carlee Russell investigation update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Angela Harris, the mother of Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped and killed in 2019, posted on Facebook thanking all those who had reached out to her following the Carlee Russell investigation update.

Harris offered Russell’s family help and encouragement in the hours Russell was missing. She has since been located.

On Wednesday, July 19, Hoover Police held a press conference stating facts so far in the case. Some of the facts were that Russell searched on her phone for the movie “Taken” hours before disappearing, searched for a one-way bus ticket to Nashville, and searched if there was a cost to put out an Amber Alert. Facts all making the public wonder if their prayers and efforts to find Russell were necessary.

Harris’s Facebook post is below:

I’m overwhelmed with calls and messages I promise I will get back to all of you!! Your support means everything to me and my family and Aniah's Heart💙💙 Posted by Angela Haley-Harris on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Authorities continue to investigate Russell’s case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.