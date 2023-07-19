LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

14-year-old reported missing in Prattville

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Klarissa King.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Klarissa King.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child.

A statewide alert says 14-year-old Klarissa King was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Hilltop Farm Road in Prattville. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.

Klarissa is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 114 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It’s not known what she was last wearing, but it may have been green slides.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Goat is on the loose in Birmingham and Mountain Brook.
Oh My Goat! Birmingham, Mountain Brook Police try to corral animal
Carlee Russell
Crime Stoppers explains reward money in Carlee Russell case
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
1 Birmingham firefighter dies after 2 shot at Fire Station 9; Gov. Ivey offering reward for info. on suspects

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell's 911 call to dispatch from night of July 13
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell's 911 call to dispatch from night of July 13
Source: WBRC video
Hoover Police play 911 call, update Carlee Russell investigation
BFRS hold blood drive in honor of Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service honors Station 9 shooting victims through blood drive