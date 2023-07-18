Signs with name of fallen officer installed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The name of a fallen police officer is now more visible than ever in the city where he died.

Tuscaloosa Police officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the city of Tuscaloosa worked out an agreement to put up traffic signs on a state highway with officer Dornell Cousette’s name on them.

Those two groups split the cost to install four signs along Interstate-359 in Tuscaloosa.

It cost $41,200 to put two signs in the northbound lane and two in the southbound lane in late June.

When the city of Tuscaloosa renamed a street in Cousette’s memory in January of 2022, signs for the exits on that state highway still had the previous street name on them.

An ALDOT spokesman says they are glad drivers will see officer Cousette’s name along I-359.

“Yeah, it’s certainly an honor for him and the legacy he leaves behind. And it’s something we could work with the city to do to help people remember what he did and how he served the city of Tuscaloosa,” John McWilliams explained.

TPD is also happy to see that change finally happen.

“So, when everybody sees his name, everybody is going to be proud the city, and along with the police department, we honor him for his dedicated service that he had done her in Tuscaloosa,” Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders added.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is also in the process of starting a scholarship in Officer Cousette’s name because of his love for helping children.

People interested in contributing to that scholarship can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department to donate.

